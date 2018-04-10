Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes the effect of Burton Albion's difficult second season in the Championship caught up with them in the 5-0 thrashing at home to Hull City.

The Brewers' heaviest home defeat in the second tier saw them slip a step closer to relegation, with the Tigers - another side to have been battling for safety this campaign - bossing the contest.

Two goals behind at half-time, the Brewers threatened a response for a short while after the break, but they never recovered after David Meyler made it 3-0 from the penalty spot.

And with Albion unable to find any response at such a crucial stage in their season, Clough suggested that it was tough for his players to recover.

"I didn't think the performance was that bad at times," he said.

"We played well in little patches.

"That's the effect of this season, everything just catching up and everything that could go wrong did go wrong today.

"With those players, it's very difficult for the players to pick themselves up.

"The first two goals were far too easy again. We conceded one from a throw-in, similar to the one at Sheffield United.

"And at 1-0, we get turned down what is probably the most blatant penalty we'll have all season."

That penalty decision saw referee Peter Bankes wave play on after Liam Boyce was brought down by a stretching Allan Gregor in the Hull goal.

While the Brewers were only a goal down at that stage, they struggled to overcome that setback and wilted in the face of the Tigers' incessant pressure.

So does Clough think a penalty for his side could have affected their chance of getting something from the game?

"I don't know, if it'd have been 1-1 it certainly might have done, yes," he added.

"Then we give one away. We come back out in the second half, we have a go for 15 or 20 minutes, the first time they go in our penalty area, we concede a penalty."

This was Albion's third defeat by four or more goals at the Pirelli Stadium this season, and their fifth by that tally overall.

That statistic, as much as any, outlines the challenge that has often proved too much for the Brewers in their second Championship campaign, when they have looked to upset the odds.

Asked why those heavy beatings had taken place this season, Clough said: "Because the opposition are too good for us."