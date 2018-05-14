Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's under-17s reached the European Championship semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Norway at Burton Albion on Sunday.

The Young Lions' win - which keeps them on course for a second major title in the space of a year after October's Under-17s World Cup triumph - owed much to Manchester City's Bobby Duncan.

He nodded England in front after 14 minutes on a sunny afternoon at the Pirelli Stadium, before setting up Xavier Amaechi of Arsenal to convert the second just after half-time.

Steve Cooper's side will now face either the Netherlands or the Republic of Ireland in the last four on Thursday, with that pair facing off in Chesterfield this evening (May 14).

In Sunday's other quarter-final, Italy advanced at the expense of Sweden, with the Italians set to face Belgium or Spain in the other semi-final.