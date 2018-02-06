Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sat behind the home dugout at the Pirelli Stadium, Liam Boyce is about the same distance from the playing surface as a penalty taker is from the goalkeeper he is looking to beat.

But over the past six months, that distance has felt an awful lot further for Burton Albion's record signing.

For the first 28 games of the Brewers' second Championship season, Boyce - recovering from the ruptured ACL he suffered in pre-season - was sat in the stands while his new team looked to keep themselves clear of relegation danger.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Signed to be the man who fired Burton to safety, Boyce was powerless to influence their chances.

Now, though, he is back in the picture after scoring on his Albion debut at Aston Villa on Saturday.

And while the Northern Ireland international may still be a few games away from starting a match, he is relishing the chance to have his say on Burton's survival hopes.

"Watching the games for that long a time, I was sitting there, thinking what I could have done," said Boyce.

"It's tough in that way. You are sitting watching, wanting to help and you're so far away from it.

"You sort of have to put it to the back of your mind.

"But now I'm back and I've scored, so hopefully I can continue that.

"Obviously it's not going to be easy, but I'm going to give everything for the team and try to put in good performances every week."

Unsurprisingly for a striker who finished as the Scottish Premiership's top marksman in 2016-17, one thing that Boyce has noticed from the stands has been Albion's shot-shy nature in front of goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They have averaged fewer than six shots per game, with their record of 24 goals from 30 matches reflecting that.

With Darren Bent and Boyce set to feature over the coming 16 games, Albion will hope to see those numbers improve.

"Of course, every striker is thinking what he would have done (when watching the games)," he added.

"But I've been doing it for five months, it's easy sitting in the stands and saying, 'I'd have done this, I'd have done that'.

"Everyone is Zidane in the stands, as they say.

"When you go on the pitch, it's about awareness.

(Image: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

"I think we probably do need to take more shots.

"In training, we are hitting shots from everywhere, and you don't score if you don't shoot.

"So we need to take that on."