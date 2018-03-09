Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Bristol City defender Leroy Rosenior reckons Burton Albion could cause an upset against his old side when the two teams face each other on Saturday (3pm).

Rosenior, father of Brighton defender Liam, made over 50 appearances for the Robins between 1992-94 and reckons Lee Johnson's side could come unstuck against the Brewers .

City have set their bar high this season and are aiming for a play-off berth, while Nigel Clough's outfit are currently three points adrift of safety at the other end of the table.

Despite that, though, Rosenior is under no illusions that Burton will be fighting for the points just as much as his old side.

"Burton Albion is going to be a really tough game for Bristol City," he said in a column for the Bristol Post .

"I always worry about playing sides at the bottom of the table at this time of the season, I would much rather play teams in mid-table who have got nothing to play for.

"When you play teams like Burton who are scrapping for their lives in the Championship you can get some freak results."

Albion put in a solid defensive display in the return fixture, a 0-0 draw back in October.

Rosenior accuses Clough of "parking the bus", but the Brewers manager has assured fans there is to be no repeat this time, stating that his side are going to come at City from the start.

"This shouldn't be one of those but they did really well against City in the first leg, finishing 0-0 to get a point at Ashton Gate.

"They parked the bus that night, the only good thing is they might not be able to do that at home with the fans demanding a bit more from them. But the most important thing for them is not to get beat.

"I wouldn't be surprised if Burton park the bus again for a large part of the game and only go and try and win it for 10-15 minutes but that is something City are going to have to deal with because that is the respect they have built up over the season.

"A team like Burton, under Nigel Clough, at home have always got the ability to pick up a win three times out of ten, let’s make sure it’s one of the seven."