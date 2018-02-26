The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion assistant manager David Oldfield has been placed in caretaker charge of Peterborough United following the sacking of Grant McCann.

McCann - who was named boss in May 2016 - saw his reign ended following Saturday's 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

That result left Posh six points adrift of the third-tier play-off places - and they are without a win in seven outings.

Oldfield has been with Peterborough since the start of the season and is set to oversee the team for Tuesday's League clash with Walsall.

As of earlier on Monday, he was among the frontrunners to become Posh's permanent boss, with SkyBet offering odds of 4/1 on his appointment.

Steve Evans - currently at League Two high-flyers Mansfield Town - was the favourite at 2/1, with Uwe Rosler also at 4/1.

During his time alongside Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the Pirelli Stadium, the former Leicester City man helped the Brewers win the League Two title and reach the League One summit before he left to join Queens Park Rangers, with Hasselbaink, in December 2015.