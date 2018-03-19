Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock had some strong words to say about the decision to postpone his side's Championship game at Derby County yesterday.

The top-six clash - which would have given second-placed Cardiff the chance to move 10 points clear of Fulham in third - was called off shortly after 8am on Sunday morning following heavy snow in the area overnight on Saturday.

A statement on the Derby website said: "Following persistent heavy snowfall in Derby overnight, the surrounding areas at Pride Park Stadium have been left in an unsafe condition for supporters, staff and officials."

The Bluebirds would have been looking to make it eight successive League victories.

And ex-Burton Albion boss Warnock was frustrated his players did not get the chance to take another step towards the Premier League.

"I'm very disappointed obviously," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm not overly surprised. When I heard Gary's (Rowett) remarks earlier in the week about if we can get over this weekend's injury crisis with the game then they should be all right after the break.

"I think it's a disgrace quite frankly. You look at their game against Fulham two weeks ago, if you look on the website, all of the Derby fans were saying it was 10 times worse two weeks ago. They had snow ploughs everywhere.

"I can't accept that today and it leaves a sour taste. I think it's scandalous, me.

"Now the EFL will try to force us to play on the first available date which gives us three tough away games.

"We are going to have to fight tooth and nail against that as we shouldn't be punished for something like this because it isn't our doing and I believe it's a big travesty."

Later on Sunday, the EFL issued an official statement on the postponement at Pride Park.

"The decision to postpone this afternoon's fixture between Derby County and Cardiff City was made first thing this morning following discussions between Derby County, Derbyshire Police and the local Safety Advisory Group (SAG)," a statement read.

"It was taken in the interests of spectator safety following heavy overnight snow falling in the Derby area which had built up on the roads surrounding the stadium. Cardiff City were informed of the decision and the reasons behind it as soon as it was reached.

"An announcement was made at 8.30am and the EFL is satisfied from the information shared that these were the reasons the match was postponed and will provide Cardiff City with the opportunity to provide any additional information they feel is relevant, before responding further."