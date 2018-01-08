The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion manager Gary Rowett is the bookmakers' favourite to become the new Stoke City boss following Mark Hughes' departure on Saturday.

Hughes was sacked by the Potters after their 2-1 FA Cup loss to Coventry City of League Two. He leaves the club in 18th place in the Premier League, with relegation to the Championship a real possibility.

Rowett, who led the Brewers to the League Two play-off final in 2014, has taken current side Derby to second place in the Championship after 26 games.

League sponsors Sky Bet had him at odds of 6/4 for the Stoke job on Sunday, but he is now available at 13/8, with Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neil the second-favourite at 5/2.

Despite Rowett's standing in the betting ranks, the Mirror have reported that the Rams boss is in fact more likely to sign a new deal with Derby.