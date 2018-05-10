Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion captain Ian Sharps has left his role as first-team coach at Walsall.

The ex-Brewers defender - who made 74 appearances for Albion between January 2013 and May 2015 - had joined the Saddlers' coaching staff in November 2016 under then-manager John Whitney.

He became the coach after Dean Holden left for Bristol City.

But with Dean Keates now in charge of League One Walsall following Whitney's sacking earlier in the campaign, Sharps has left the Banks' Stadium as Keates looks to build his own team ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

That is when the Brewers and Walsall, rivals for automatic promotion to the Championship back in 2016, will renew rivalries in the third tier.

A statement by Walsall said: "Walsall Football Club can confirm that first-team coach Ian Sharps has left the club.

"The 37-year-old former Rotherham, Shrewsbury and Burton defender joined the Saddlers in November 2016 after leaving Chester, where he served as assistant manager.

"He took caretaker charge following Jon Whitney's departure in March and worked alongside Dean Keates, playing an important role as we retained our League One status.

"We would like to thank Ian for all his hard work and dedication during his time with the club and wish him well for the future."

Andy Davies - who previously worked alongside Saddlers boss Keates at Wrexham - has been confirmed as Walsall's new assistant manager.