The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion striker Billy Kee capped a memorable few days by firing Accrington Stanley into League One last night.

Kee - who scored 39 goals in 99 League Two appearances for the Brewers - was named League Two player of the year and included in the EFL's team of the season at Sunday's awards event, having scored 23 goals in Stanley's push for promotion this term.

And he nudged that tally along to 25 on Tuesday with a quickfire, first-half double that saw Accrington to a 2-0 home triumph over Yeovil Town which confirmed their rise to the third tier for the first time since they reformed in 1968.

The ex-Brewers forward nodded home Sean McConville's corner after 26 minutes, before finishing a rebound within two minutes to clinch the points.

The win moved John Coleman's side on to 87 points, 11 clear of fourth-placed Exeter City with City having only three games remaining.

Two wins from their final four fixtures would guarantee Accrington the title.

"The fans have come out in their numbers and I am delighted for them," said manager Coleman.

"The whole team and staff have worked so hard and we have got our rewards.

"We will give it a good go in League One, it is a massive achievement. It's absolutely fantastic."