Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Prutton believes Burton Albion's current run of form should be enough for them to share the points with Millwall on Saturday (3pm) - but that their winless sequence at home will continue.

The former Leeds United and Nottingham Forest midfielder has gone for a 1-1 draw in his weekly predictions as Sky Sports' EFL pundit.

The Brewers are intent on ending a 13-match run without victory at the Pirelli Stadium, with Millwall coming into the match on the back of a seven-game unbeaten run and looking for a fourth successive triumph on the road.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was a massive win for Burton at Barnsley in midweek, having failed to win any of their last six and appearing doomed," said Prutton.

"They have this habit of picking up results the moment everyone writes them off and getting themselves back out of trouble.

"Millwall, however, are flying at the moment and Neil Harris has done a fantastic job and they feel like they can win every game they play.

"Burton will have their tails up, though, and I'm backing a draw."

Prutton has also had his say on some other important games at the foot of the Championship.

Birmingham City host Barnsley, and he believes the Tykes will leave St Andrews empty handed, predicting a 1-0 win for the Blues.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

That would leave Barnsley - currently sat 23rd - below the Brewers regardless of the outcome at the Pirelli, and would make their midweek clash with Hull City even more of a must-win game for new boss Jose Morais.

Prutton has also predicted a 2-0 defeat for bottom-of-the-table Sunderland at home to Middlesbrough in their derby clash at the Stadium of Light, while going with a 2-1 victory for Sheffield United over Hull City tonight.

The Tigers are above Albion on goal difference alone at this stage.