Burton Albion's experience is paying dividends on the road this season, with Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers another example of old heads coming together to see out a crucial win over fellow relegation rivals on the road.

Stephen Bywater - imperious throughout - John Brayford, Ben Turner, Lloyd Dyer and Jake Buxton all showed their experience in when it came to seeing out a barrage on Bywater's goal in the second-half.

"Age is irrelevant," said Bywater when he emerged from the victorious dressing room on Saturday evening.

"You need experience on the pitch to calm things down, to take your time and your chances.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"You've got to lead and help the young lads who are coming in."

For those from Burton at the Macron Stadium it was yet another nailbiting end to an Albion game in the Championship - something we are all used to by now.

But the general consensus, as it was during the win over Millwall at the Den last month, was that it had never been in doubt.

Certainly, there were times both at the Den and on Saturday where Albion came under the cosh, not least when David Wheater's header was millimetres from buzzing referee Andrew Madley's goal-line technology watch.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

But, consistently, the performers who have stood up and been counted on the road have largely come from the experienced core in Albion's squad.

Buxton and Turner have been immense at the back in the five clean sheets Albion have kept on the road, which has already drawn them level with the number of shut-outs away from the Pirelli Stadium last season.

Their struggles at the Pirelli are a different matter but let’s allow them to enjoy another away success at face value - a crucial win over a fellow struggling side.

Nigel Clough had said it wasn't a must-win and, to a degree, he is right. Nothing is won, or lost, in December.

But the heart on display at the Macron Stadium from everybody - experienced or not - was that of a team who knew they needed to come away from Greater Manchester with points.

It's hard to look past the effect of Clough's "generals" - the players who have spent the majority of their careers playing under him - and the bond that must create.

The Brewers have hit on a formula that is working well away from home, and it is important they stick to it.

It's also clear to see that the experience is showing at both ends of the pitch, with the oldest of the bunch, Dyer, coming up trumps with a tidy finish to send Albion on their way to victory.

Experience is what got them over the line last season and one strongly suspects that it will have another big say in whether or not Albion remain a second-tier club.