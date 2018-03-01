Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Will Miller is benefiting from the advice of Burton Albion club captain Shaun Barker as he aims to get back in time for the Brewers' pre-season preparations.

The 21-year-old Albion forward saw his campaign ended prematurely after detaching a knee cap in the 3-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers in January.

The injury required surgery and means he will not feature again before the summer.

It is a frustrating setback for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man, who had enjoyed a consistent run in the side as Burton side during a profitable festive period , having missed the first part of the campaign with hamstring problems.

But working with Barker - who came back to play for Albion after more than four years out with a horrific knee injury - is likely to help Miller in his bid to get back as strong as ever, according to Nigel Clough.

"He (Miller) comes in, we see him quite regularly and he does what he can," said the Brewers manager.

"He's at the early stages of his rehabilitation, so it's always nice to see him.

"Everything has gone as well as it could've done with the operation - he's just got that long trek back to full fitness now.

"But when you have something to aim for as he has, we're back in the end of June, beginning of July, then that is his target.

"He's got a target of four months to do everything he can to be fit for that.

"With Shaun Barker being around, if anyone wants anything on rehab, Shaun actually helps all the players with things like that when they're out for a significant amount of time.

"It's invaluable to have that experience around."