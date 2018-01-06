The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mark Hughes was sacked by Stoke City on Saturday night after he watched his side get dumped out of the FA Cup at Coventry City.

Stoke were downed 2-1 by the Sky Blues after Jack Grimmer's 68th-minute effort put Coventry ahead following Charlie Adam's leveller from the penalty spot.

The Potters tweeted out the announcement on Saturday evening, and said they "will look to appoint a new manager as soon as possible."

Elsewhere, Manchester City recvovered from Ashley Barnes' early opener to beat Burnley 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola's men took control after goals from Sergio Aguero and one each by Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva.

In the early game, Fleetwood Town earned a replay at Leicester City after their 0-0 draw, and in the late game Norwich City held Chelsea by the same score at Carrow Road.

Peterbrough earned a stunning win at Aston Villa, with three goals in the final 15 minutes cancelling out Keinan Davis' eighth-minute opener.

On Friday night Manchester United beat Derby County 2-0, and Liverpool beat Merseyside rivals Everton 2-1.

The full list of results is below, with replays to be on the played week commencing January 15 with the fourth-round draw taking place on Monday before Brighton's televised clash with Crystal Palace.