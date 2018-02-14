Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes fear has affected Burton Albion more this season than in their debut Championship campaign.

But with only one way to go from the bottom of the table, the Brewers boss hopes his side can overcome that fear and embrace some freedom in their bid for survival.

Albion head into Saturday's home clash with Nottingham Forest four points adrift of safety, having ended a four-game losing run at Ipswich Town at the weekend.

At this same stage in 2016-17, Clough's men were two points clear of the drop and were about to go on a six-match unbeaten sequence.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers have struggled to consistently match the levels they set themselves in their first season at this level, yet are still in contention to avoid the drop if they can build on recent performances.

To do that, Clough wants to see his side overcome the fear which has hampered some of their football - something he believes the management team have not always helped with.

"I think that's been the biggest thing this season, that we have played with more fear than we did last season," he said.

"That has been the biggest difference in our seasons.

"I don't think the home form has helped.

"I don't think we've helped, with changing formations at times.

"It's an overall responsibility for everybody, but mainly from us - and it's the second season as well.

"The first season, nobody expected anything of us and you just go out, play and enjoy it. We saw that.

"In the second season, people have said, 'can you establish yourselves in the Championship and stuff like that?'

"No you can't, so it's a dogfight.

"But a little bit more fear has been there this season, for whatever reasons."

Albion showed a lack of confidence on home soil in their past two Pirelli Stadium outings, losing to Queens Park Rangers and Reading.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Those results have not helped the Brewers' cause as they aim to move out of the bottom three - and they are currently at the foot of the division.

Clough, though, feels that position could yet help his team's bid to turn around their recent run of results and capitalise on their quality they showed at Aston Villa and Ipswich.

When asked about reflecting on some of their big home scalps from last season, he said: "'How did we do it?' That's what we say to the players.

"We played with no fear.

"And despite the run that we've had, you've still got to try to get that feeling and get that strength and play without any fear.

"It gives you that freedom in some ways to be bottom.

"Since the Reading game, we've had a bit more freedom.

"We've said, 'we are bottom, go and play football'.

"Because we can't be any worse, you can't get any lower than bottom."