Tomas Egert says the feeling of making his debut for Burton Albion "cannot be described."

Egert made his introduction into English football when brought on as an 82nd-minute substitute for Liam Boyce in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old's debut came only one day after he signed for Burton until the end of the season, with the defender's previous first-team experiences coming in his native Czech Republic.

Just short of 30,000 fans were there at Molineux to witness the University of Derby student's first appearance for the Brewers, with second-tier football in England a vast departure from anything he has experienced in his homeland.

"And then I ran over there, in front of thirty thousand fans," Egert - who is studying for a sports management degree at the university - told Czech website Idnes.cz.

"The atmosphere was absolutely unreal, it cannot be described, it must be experienced, because I have played in front of up to five thousand spectators at (Czech club) Banik Ostrava at most.

"There were a lot of cameras too, but I did not try to solve it and not understand it.

"I concentrated only 100 per cent on myself, and after the game all my teammates came and congratulated me.

"They said that I supposedly managed it well and welcomed me into English football.

"The coach was also happy with it."

Egert was a free agent and joined Albion to help with the current injury issues, which saw defenders John Brayford, Ben Turner and Kyle McFadzean all out by the end of Saturday's loss at Wolves.