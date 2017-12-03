The video will start in 8 Cancel

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday night, with Burton Albion ball number 11.

Albion enter at this stage for only the second time in their history, with Championship and Premier League sides admitted into the competition at the third round.

Televised on BBC Two, the draw will be made at Southern League Premier side Slough Town’s Holloways Park before their second round tie against Rochdale.

The third round will take place across the weekend of January 5-8, with winning clubs receiving £67,500 from the FA Cup prize fund.

The Brewers drew Watford last term, losing 2-0 at Vicarage Road thanks to goals from Christian Kabasele and Jerome Sinclair.