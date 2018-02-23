Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall visit the Pirelli Stadium this weekend for the first time since December 2015 - when both clubs were battling for promotion out of League One.

The Brewers came out on top that day, with a 2-1 win in a fixture that will be remembered as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's last as Albion boss.

Burton sat two points clear at the top of the third-tier table after beating the Lions on December 1, only for Hasselbaink to leave the club and be appointed as manager of Championship side Queens Park Rangers three days later.

He had been linked with the position over previous days.

Albion subsequently turned to former manager Nigel Clough, who was reappointed on December 7 2015, charged with their promotion push for the remainder of the season.

Brewers fans know exactly how that has turned out.

The match against Millwall itself was one of many in the 2015-16 season in which Burton seized control and were unwilling to relinquish it thereafter.

They shot into a two-goal lead before the break thanks to goals from Damien McCrory and Nasser El Khayati.

McCrory put them ahead with a powerful first-time strike from 15 yards out following Mark Duffy's clever free-kick.

And the advantage was doubled by El Khayati on the stroke of half-time, the mercurial winger linking well with Duffy before slotting past Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and finding the bottom corner.

The lead might have been extended even further before the break had it not been for a quick double save by Archer, with the second to deny John Mousinho's header an absolutely stunning stop.

In the second half, the Lions rallied and dominated the play, reducing the deficit on 75 minutes when Joe Martin tapped home from a corner.

A tense finish looked likely with the visitors searching for an equaliser. But in the fourth minute of injury time, Mark Beevers was sent off after appearing to catch Jon McLaughlin late, earning himself a second yellow card.

That was the final moment of note.

The result left the Brewers out in front of the chasing pack in League One, giving incoming manager Clough a very unique challenge.

With more than half of the season still to play, Clough and his staff had the unusual task of coming in and keeping a team in the top two to ensure they reached the Championship for the first time in their history.

Tomorrow, the sides will meet in the second tier.