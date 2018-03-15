Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion make the short trip to Molineux this weekend to take on league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers in a game where the Brewers will be heavy underdogs against the Premier League-chasing hosts.

That was not exactly the case in this fixture last season.

By the end of 2016-17, Wolves finished 15th in the Championship, only six points and five places ahead of Nigel Clough's Albion.

And the Molineux clash in September 2016 showed there was little to separate between the sides, with the game finishing 1-1 in dramatic fashion.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Brewers began the better of the two, and Lucas Akins had a golden opportunity to give the away side the lead with an early penalty, only to see his spot kick comfortably saved by Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme.

The teams of Clough and Walter Zenga – who was sacked barely a month after this game – both created openings thereafter, with Jackson Irvine heading just wide for Albion.

Wolves threatened more after the break, though, and the deadlock was broken on the 77th minute by Prince Oniangue.

The Burton defence failed to clear in their own area, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was able to nick possession and find Oniangue, who slotted past Jon McLaughlin with a composed finish.

To Albion's delight, that was not to be the last hurrah of the match.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

With time slipping away, the visitors snatched a 94th-minute equaliser courtesy of then-Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Miller.

Marcus Harness whipped the ball in from the right and picked out Lloyd Dyer at the far post – and Dyer’s lovely pass into the box was met by Miller, sliding in to register his first senior goal before racing away to spark memorable celebration scenes on the Molineux touchline.

"It was a bit frustrating that we had to wait until the 94th minute, but it does feel like a win when you get a result so late in the day," said Clough after the game.

"I thought for long spells of the game that we were the ones who were creating the chances and looked the more likely to take the lead.

"Had we scored the penalty you never know it might have been a different story."