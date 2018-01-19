The video will start in 8 Cancel

The last time Burton Albion and Fulham met was in mid-September where the Brewers defeated their visitors 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium - their last win to date at home.

Albion fans won't have too fond memories of their outings at the Pirelli since, though with the Brewers suffering nine defeats in the ten home games following the win over Fulham.

An early opener from Stephen Warnock and a Luke Akins penalty either side of half-time lifted the Brewers up to 19th place.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

It was Albion's first win in three games as Nigel Clough's side edged clear of the relegation places with the Cottagers continuing their poor start to the season.

Warnock's tap-in ended a run of 99 games without a goal for the former Liverpool man after Sean Scannell crossed to the left-back was diverted into the path of Warnock by Oliver Norwood.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

Norwood made amends, though, after his 25-yard strike brought the game back to level terms on the 31st minute.

Akins finished off the game from the spot early in the second-half after Kyle McFadzean was brought down by Kevin McDonald.