With Burton Albion's trip to Sheffield United on Saturday postponed for safety reasons following poor weather, we take a look back at the Brewers' previous outing at Bramall Lane.

If March is when the business end of the season really begins, then Burton Albion made a business-like statement of intent in their last visit to Sheffield United.

When the Brewers travelled to Bramall Lane on March 1 2016, they sat top of the League One table and with a historic first promotion to the Championship in their own hands.

A maiden trip to take on the Blades in a League game was big enough, then, without the added context of Nigel Clough's first return to the club since his sacking the previous year.

The Albion manager received a rousing response from the Bramall Lane faithful - but it was the travelling Brewers fans who ended the night making all the noise.

That was courtesy of Lucas Akins' decisive 50th-minute strike, which capped a clinical display across the field from the high-flying visitors.

United managed only a single shot on Jon McLaughlin's goal all night as Burton pressed when they had to and managed proceedings superbly after seizing the lead just after the break.

Calum Butcher and Mark Duffy saw first-half efforts saved, and there was little in the way of a response from the blunt hosts.

It meant that, when Akins cut inside and curled a right-footed shot just inside the far post to nudge Albion in front, there was to be no response.

Afterwards, Clough described it as "a complete away performance in lots of ways".

"It was a brilliant win - the performance as well, I thought we dominated the game throughout," he added.

"We created enough chances to score more than one goal but also restricted them to I think one header at the end."

Unsurprisingly, the victory went down alongside wins at Wigan Athletic, Coventry City and Gillingham as among the most impressive and important on the road all season.

While the Brewers were eventually pipped to top spot by Wigan, they held on to finish second and reach the Championship for the first time, while the Blades finished 11th.