Former Burton Albion forward Steve Cotterill is among the favourites to take on the vacant Scunthorpe United manager's job in League One.

Gary Alexander was sacked as Iron boss on Saturday with his side sat fifth in the third tier, although they had won only one of their last 13 fixtures.

Scunthorpe must find a new manager to help ensure they do not drop out of the top six with seven games to go.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And Cotterill is being linked with the position, having seen his time in charge at Birmingham City ended earlier this month with the Blues unable to break out of the Championship relegation zone.

As of Monday morning, the ex-Brewers striker - who won six of his 24 League games as Blues boss - had been made 13/8 second-favourite with Sky Bet for the Scunthorpe job.

Grant McCann was leading the race at 11/10 according to the bookies, following his departure from United's League One play-off rivals Peterborough United in February.

Garry Monk replaced Cotterill at Birmingham and oversaw a 3-0 victory over Hull City last time out to lift the Blues to within goal difference of safety, three points clear of Albion with eight games to go.