Former Burton Albion academy man Tristan Thompson-Matthews has been selected to play against Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on June 5.

Thompson-Matthews was released by the Brewers following their relegation to League One despite impressing in the academy with his passing range and combative nature.

He will be the youngest member of the side who will be tested against Jamie Vardy's academy, which aims to give players a route back into professional football.

The 18-year-old is one of 14 ex-academy players handed the opportunity to impress Vardy and co after being recruited for a League Football Education (LFE) team to face his academy.

LFE was established by The English Football League (EFL) and The Professional Footballers’ Association in 2004. It is tasked with managing the Apprenticeship (AASE) programme at EFL clubs and is currently responsible for around 1,300 apprentices at 75 football clubs.

The programme is funded by The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), The European Social Fund (ESF) and via football. LFE has been graded as ‘Outstanding’ across all areas of its provision’ by Ofsted.

Thompson-Matthews will fight it out among players as old as 22 and from clubs such as Leeds United and Middlesbrough and win over 100 scouts in attendance from clubs around the world.

An initial group of 20 took part in a selection game against a National Football Youth League Under-19s All-Star side at Sheffield United’s SteelPhalt Academy on Thursday, with the standout performers securing their place in the final 14-man squad