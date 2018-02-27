The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion boss Neil Warnock has signed a two-year contract extension at Championship high-flyers Cardiff City.

Warnock's new deal will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until the end of the 2019-20 season.

He was originally appointed in charge of the Bluebirds in October 2016, with the club 23rd in the Championship following a 2-0 defeat to the Brewers at the Pirelli Stadium.

But having guided them to a mid-table finish last May, the ex-Brewers manager - who led Albion between 1981 and 1986 - is now overseeing a push for the Premier League, with Cardiff sat second in the table after 34 games.

They are four points clear of third-placed Aston Villa and are now only six points adrift of runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers following four successive victories.

"After positive talks, I am very pleased that Neil has committed to Cardiff City Football Club for a further two seasons," said owner Vincent Tan.

"Having supported Neil since his arrival at the club, we have been delighted to see results follow on the pitch.

"We are very happy to have agreed this deal, and are looking forward to continuing to bring further success to Cardiff City.

"We were also pleased to strengthen the team in the recent January window, and wish Neil and the entire squad much success in the games ahead."

Warnock's assistant Kevin Blackwell and coach Ronnie Jepson have also signed new deals in south Wales.

Burton travel to the Cardiff City Stadium on March 30 for the teams' third meeting of the season.

The Bluebirds won 1-0 at the Pirelli on the opening day of the Championship campaign, while Albion clinched a 2-1 victory in the Carabao Cup first round.