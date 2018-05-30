Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion defender Paul Hurst has been appointed Ipswich Town's new manager.

Hurst, who was signed on loan from Rotherham United by current Brewers manager Nigel Clough during his first spell in charge back in 2008, made 17 appearances during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.

The ex-Albion man has earned his stripes at Shrewsbury Town this season, taking them to the League One play-off final on Sunday, where they lost 2-1 to Rotherham.

And Hurst's efforts in leading Salop to their highest League finish in 27 years - having been tipped as relegation candidates at the start of the season - have been rewarded with the top job at Portman Road, where he replaces Mick McCarthy.

"I'd like to thank Shrewsbury for giving me the chance to manage at League One level," Hurst said.

"It was an unbelievable season and just disappointing that we couldn't cap it off in the way we would have liked to.

"I had an excellent relationship with everyone at the club and I'd like to wish Shrewsbury the best of fortunes but when this opportunity came up, it was just too good to turn down.

"Ipswich are a big football club when you think of the stature and history it has in the game. When I was just starting to watch football I can remember the likes of Mills, Burley, Wark and Cooper and what a great team they had.

"The Club has a great reputation and always looks to be well run and I'm delighted to now be part of Ipswich Town, with an opportunity to make our own history.

"I'm ambitious and I can't wait to get going and test myself at a higher level. The building blocks are here and it's my job to move the Club forward. I’ll be doing my absolute best to do that."