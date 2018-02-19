The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Burton Albion defender Ryan Delaney is heading to Wembley after helping Rochdale secure an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Tottenham Hotspur.

League One's basement side - who do boast several games in hand over the teams above them - clinched a dramatic 2-2 draw with Spurs thanks to Steve Davies' 93rd-minute leveller.

Ian Henderson had originally opened the scoring for Dale, only for Lucas Moura to equalise and Harry Kane seemingly decide the contest from the penalty spot after 88 minutes.

Davies - who had had a pre-season trial with the Brewers in 2016 - made sure Keith Hill's side will have another shot at the quarter-finals, though, by sweeping home a composed finish from 12 yards with virtually the last kick of the game.

It was defender Delaney's fifth outing for Rochdale following a permanent move from Burton last month.

He featured in both the fourth round proper and replay clashes with Millwall, before playing the full 90 against Spurs.

Delaney never made a competitive appearance for the Brewers after signing in the summer of 2016, spending much of 2017 in a successful loan spell at Cork City.