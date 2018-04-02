Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion defender Darren Moore has been placed in temporary charge of West Bromwich Albion following the departure of Alan Pardew.

Pardew was appointed Baggies boss at the end of November but has left the Hawthorns with the club 10 points adrift of safety with only six games to play after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Burnley.

And Moore is reportedly likely to be oversee West Brom for the rest of the season as they look for an unlikely escape from relegation.

(Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A Baggies statement said: "West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company following discussions between both parties.

"Assistant head coach John Carver will also be leaving.

"The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours."

Moore - who made 42 appearances for the Brewers in League Two - is first-team coach at the Hawthorns.