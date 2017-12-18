Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin helped Hearts to a 4-0 win over Celtic on Sunday afternoon - ending the Hoops' 69-game unbeaten run in domestic competition.

The Edinburgh native signed a one-year deal at Tynecastle after his release by Nigel Clough last summer, and played his part in his side's third consecutive win and clean sheet - lifting Hearts up to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership in the process.

McLaughlin said last week that "The pressure is on them (Celtic), not us" and that rung true as goals from Kyle Lafftery, Harry Cochrane and a double from Manuel Milinkovic put the Bhoys' 18-month run to the sword.

The stopper had to be at full-stretch to palm away a Leigh Griffiths rocket in the 55th minute, with Hearts 3-0 up and a possible comeback brewing.

The ex-Albion man, who made over 130 appearances for the club spanning the rise through the Football League, has been an ever present for his new club since missing the first game of the season.