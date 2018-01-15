The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has paid tribute to West Bromwich Albion legend Cyrille Regis.

The ex-Baggies and England striker has died aged 59.

Regis scored 112 goals in 297 appearances for West Brom between 1977 and 1984 before he moved to Coventry City, where he helped the Sky Blues win the FA Cup in 1987.

(Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

News of Regis' death was met with an outpouring of emotion and tributes from current and former players, including Hasselbaink.

"Absolutely devastated by the news of the untimely death of Cyrille Regis," the ex-Brewers boss said on Twitter.

"I had only been talking to Cyrille a few days ago, so I'm in complete shock.

"Sometimes words are simply not enough to do someone justice.

"This is such an occasion."