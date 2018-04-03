The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been sacked by Northampton Town after Monday's defeat to Peterborough United.

The former Burton Albion manager - in charge at the Pirelli Stadium between 2014 and 2015 - took over the Cobblers in September with club at the foot of the League One table.

Seven months later, Northampton have moved up just two places and currently sit two points adrift of safety with only five games left to play after the 2-0 defeat to Steve Evans' side.

Hasslebaink has found managerial success hard to come by since his departure from East Staffordshire in December 2015, when he left for Queens Park Rangers with Albion at the summit of League One following their League Two title-winning campaign the previous season.

Burton would then go on to secure a maiden promotion to the Championship under returning boss Nigel Clough.

Ex-Chelsea striker Hasselbaink opted to test himself at a higher level with QPR, and was dismissed 11 months later with the club just six points clear of the relegation places.

"We are sorry to see Jimmy depart as he has worked very hard for us but felt a change at this point was in the best interests of the club," said Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"We thank Jimmy for his work as manager of Northampton Town and we wish him the very best for the future."

At the time of writing Northampton haven't appointed a permanent manager, with Hasslebaink's assistant, Dean Austin, taking over in a temporary capacity.

Graham Alexander, recently sacked by Scunthorpe United, is the favourite to take charge with league sponsors Sky Bet.

Austin is second favourite at 7/1 alongside ex-Burton striker Steve Cotterill, who left Birmingham City in March.