Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Burton Albion midfielder Hamza Choudhury and his England under-21 colleagues are being backed to handle the tag of 'favourites' when they face Scotland tonight (6.30pm).

The Three Lions face the Auld Enemy in the semi-final of the annual Toulon Tournament, with ex-Brewers loanee Choudhury featuring in two of his country's three group stage games.

Choudhury made his Premier League debut for the Foxes in November's 2-1 defeat of Tottenham Hotspur and then played a part in the final games of the campaign, with his breakout season culminating in the first international involvement of his fledgling career.

And Under-21 manager Boothroyd wants Choudhury and co to be able to progress to the final, where they will face either Mexico or Turkey, after being touted as favourites to win the annual competition.

(Image: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

"Playing for England, the boys have got to be able to deal with being favourites," he told Press Association Sport .

"We've got to be able to play as underdogs sometimes, it's different labels but the same thing applies.

"I'm hoping at the end of it we can have all our cake and eat it by getting the players into the system, winning the tournament and seeing one or two come through.

"Scotland will be a tough nut to crack, they'll be up for it and think they can win. It'll be up to us to win that battle first and then let our football do the talking."

Choudhury made 13 appearances in his first loan spell with the Brewers in 2015-16, when he helped Albion clinch promotion to the Championship.

He then returned for the start of the following season and would go on to make the same number of outings in the second tier, although he struggled to hold down a starting place and headed back to Leicester in January 2017.