Darren Bent says he wants to carry on playing football with his contract at Derby County to expire at the end of the month.

The 34-year-old spent the final few months of his time at Pride Park on loan at Burton Albion, scoring two goals in 15 appearances as Nigel Clough's side suffered relegation to League One.

The former England international headed home an 86th-minute equaliser in April's 2-1 win at Sunderland, with Liam Boyce going on to net the winner in one of Albion's most famous Championship wins.

And Bent, who was released by the Rams last month alongside Chris Baird and Jason Shackell, says he is waiting for the right offer to come along next.

"There's been a few enquiries here and there," Bent told talkSPORT's World Cup Sports Bar show.

"It's a case of staying fit and picking the right one.

"Ultimately, I want to keep playing and I don't want to stop.

"So it's just about what comes up really, and if it feels right and it looks right on paper then I'll give it a go.

"But first and foremost, I want to keep playing.

"I enjoyed playing last week in the Soccer Aid, that was a fantastic occasion, and that gives you another buzz to keep going and wanting to play and score more goals."