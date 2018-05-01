The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough has been tipped for the Championship manager of the year award by former Crystal Palace boss Iain Dowie.

Clough's Burton Albion are set to decide their second-tier status at Preston North End on Sunday, with a third Championship season a possibility should they beat Preston North End and other results go their way.

And with by far the lowest budget of any side in their division, Dowie - whose own 12-year career in management took in spells at Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and Coventry City - has tipped him for the top award.

Clough was unlucky to win last year's accolade, with it going to Chris Hughton after he guided Brighton to the Premier League.

Former Nottingham Forest striker Clough will be up against Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo and Cardiff City's Neil Warnock among others.

"Without a doubt," Dowie told You Are The Ref

"It's not meant disrespectfully, but it's a club that if it teeters between League One and League Two, that would be great for them.

"I'm not being critical of them, but if he keeps them in the Championship two years in a row then that's staggeringly good."