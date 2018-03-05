Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City have named Garry Monk as their new manager following the sacking of Steve Cotterill at the weekend.

Former Brewers striker Cotterill's five-month reign at St Andrew's came to an end following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest, a result that left City in the relegation zone.

And the Blues have moved quickly to appoint ex-Leeds United boss Monk on a three-and-a-half-year deal as they look to ease their relegation worries.

Monk has been without a job since being sacked by Middlesbrough in December.

A club statement said: "The club is delighted to have secured the services of one of the game's brightest young managers in Monk, 38."

The former Swansea City man - who will be assisted at St Andrew's by Pep Clotet, James Beattie and Darryl Flahavan - becomes the fourth permanent Birmingham manager since ex-Burton Albion boss Gary Rowett was sacked in December 2016.

At that stage, the Blues were seventh in the Championship table, while they are currently two points adrift of safety and have played a game more than Barnsley and Hull City above them.

The Brewers travel to St Andrew's on April 7.