David Prutton reckons Bristol City's "quality" will ensure they beat Burton Albion 1-0 on Saturday (3pm).

That result would condemn the Brewers to a 13th home defeat in 15 games, and the former Leeds United midfielder, now a presenter with Sky Sports, is backing the Robins to get their play-off push back on track.

Lee Johnson's side have won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions, slipping out of the play-off places with Middlesbrough leap-frogging them into sixth place.

Back-to-back defeats would leave Burton mired in relegation trouble, and should results go against them they could be six points adrift of safety.

"Bristol City face a real battle to get back into the play-offs now that Middlesbrough are ahead of them and starting to turn the screw under Tony Pulis," he said in his weekly column .

"Burton are still in the battle for survival because none of the sides around them can seem to get any wins either. This is a decent opportunity for them to get some points on the board but I think the Robins will have the quality to sneak this one."