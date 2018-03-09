David Prutton reckons Bristol City's "quality" will ensure they beat Burton Albion 1-0 on Saturday (3pm).

That result would condemn the Brewers to a 13th home defeat in 15 games, and the former Leeds United midfielder, now a presenter with Sky Sports, is backing the Robins to get their play-off push back on track.

David Prutton gives his prediction on Burton Albion's next fixture

Lee Johnson's side have won just two of their last 15 matches in all competitions, slipping out of the play-off places with Middlesbrough leap-frogging them into sixth place.

Back-to-back defeats would leave Burton mired in relegation trouble, and should results go against them they could be six points adrift of safety.

"Bristol City face a real battle to get back into the play-offs now that Middlesbrough are ahead of them and starting to turn the screw under Tony Pulis," he said in his weekly column .

Joe Bryan gets past Manchester United's Matteo Darmian in Bristol City's Carabao Cup win

"Burton are still in the battle for survival because none of the sides around them can seem to get any wins either. This is a decent opportunity for them to get some points on the board but I think the Robins will have the quality to sneak this one."