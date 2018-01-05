Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson reckons Birmingham City are going to beat Burton Albion at St Andrew's on Saturday (3pm).

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The former Liverpool defender - who made over 200 appearances for the Reds - thinks the recent resurgence of Steve Cotterill's side will help them over the line against the Brewers.

The Blues managed to put an end to a seven-match winless streak with a shock 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday December 30 followed up by a 2-0 success at Reading on New Year's Day.

If City were to beat Burton, it would be put an end to their losing run against the Brewers after Albion's double over them last term and the 2-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium earlier this season.

Lawrenson, along with BBC Three comedian Guz Khan, reckons a 2-0 success for Birmingham is on the cards in the battle between two of the Championship's bottom three.