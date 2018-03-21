Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jaap Stam has left Reading by mutual consent after a run of only one win in their last 18 Championship matches.

The Royals confirmed the change on Wednesday morning, with the former Manchester United defender leaving the club in 20th place in the division.

Reading have endured a difficult season, having failed to live up to their tag of promotion hopefuls following their run to the play-off final in 2016-17.

The Berkshire club sit only three points clear of the relegation places and six points above Burton Albion - who were the last side to be beaten by Stam in a 3-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium in January.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

A wretched record of only 10 points taken from a possible 57 has seen the Dutchman pay the price with his job.

Midfielder Joey van den Berg had called on the owners to give Stam more time earlier in the week, but a change has been deemed "necessary" by the Royals hierarchy in a statement.

"Majority shareholders, Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, had wanted to give Jaap every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign," the statement read.

"Jaap has not wavered in the time, effort and sheer determination he has put in to try to steer the team away from the position we find ourselves in.

"However, after careful consideration, the decision has been made that a change is now necessary.

(Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

"We would like to thank Jaap for his hard work and commitment to the club, in particular noting what he achieved in a memorable first season in club management, and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours.

"We will now focus on identifying and recruiting the right person to take Reading Football Club forward."

Stam's departure leaves Bolton Wanderers and Burton as the only clubs among the Championship's bottom nine sides not to have sacked a manager this season.

Reading gave Stam his first coaching role in English football when he was appointed in June 2016 and the former Ajax coach signed a new contract in July until the end of next season.