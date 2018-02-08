Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Nottingham Forest and Leicester City striker Matty Fryatt has retired from football, seven months on from a pre-season spell with Burton Albion.

The 31-year-old has called time on his career after nearly three years of attempting to come back from a persistent Achilles injury that required three operations.

His last competitive game came in Forest's 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in March 2015.

It was in trying to come back from the Achilles problems that Fryatt spent the first half of pre-season with the Brewers.

He featured in friendlies at Kidsgrove Athletic, Mickleover Sports and Solihull Moors, but ultimately moved on, before having a trial with former side Walsall.

"This is a big moment for me, but at the same time it’s been a long time coming. I haven’t played for nearly three years now so it was only natural," he told the Telegraph.

"I've given it everything, from when it all started and thinking it was going to be a minor injury to three years later and realising the only option is to call it a day.

"It would have been so much easier to just run out onto the grass, feel comfortable and play a game of football, rather than go all over the world to see a surgeon in Germany, in Holland, in Portugal and getting absolutely nowhere.

"When you've had half of your Achilles taken off, re-attached, bone smashed up and then put back on with someone saying you've got a good chance of coming back, it’s hard to take.

"This is closure, really."

Speaking about his spells with other clubs, including those trials with the Brewers and the Saddlers, he added: "As much as teams were doing their best to support me, I couldn't get back to the level needed."

Fryatt came to the Brewers in July 2017 as he looked to complete his rehab and comeback from the persistent Achilles problem.

But while he made an impression in his three appearances up front, Nigel Clough admitted that it would have been a risky move to sign him up following confirmation of Liam Boyce's ACL injury in August.

"We're not sure of his situation at the moment, but Matty's not played for two years," said the Burton boss at the time.

"That's a long time to be out the game.

"We’ll probably need somebody who’s going to be available to start games and play 30/40 games for us.

"It's a big risk for Matty and - as good as he is and as proven as he is - two years is a long time out."