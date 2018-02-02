The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Prutton reckons Aston Villa will prove too hot to handle for Burton Albion when the two teams meet at Villa Park on Saturday (3pm).

In his weekly column for Sky Sports, the ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder reckons the Villans are good for a 3-0 win over struggling Albion

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

Villa are on a red-hot run of form having won their last five matches in the Championship, while the Brewers have slumped to the foot of the league following a run of three consecutive losses.

Steve Bruce has seen his side surge up the table, and they now sit just one point behind second-placed Derby County.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

A Villa success would be their third win in a row over the Brewers, following September's 4-0 win and last season's 2-1 Boxing Day success.