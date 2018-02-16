David Prutton reckons Burton Albion won't end their dismal home run with a win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3pm).

The former Leeds and Forest midfielder says the match will end in a 1-1 draw, with both sides struggling for form recently.

Darren Bent of Burton Albion
Should the Brewers beat Forest, it would be their first win at home since September's 2-1 win over Fulham.

The Reds meanwhile, have only won twice since December 9 and sit just seven points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place.

Nottingham Forest celebrate Eric Lichaj's goal against Arsenal
"Burton remain rooted to the bottom of the table and they're starting to get a little cut adrift as some of the teams above them pick up a few results," he said.

"This is a big opportunity for them against a hopelessly out-of-form Nottingham Forest.

"That win at Wolves looks a long time ago now after three defeats on the spin, and they need to turn things around soon. Score draw."