David Prutton reckons Burton Albion won't end their dismal home run with a win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (3pm).

The former Leeds and Forest midfielder says the match will end in a 1-1 draw, with both sides struggling for form recently.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

Should the Brewers beat Forest, it would be their first win at home since September's 2-1 win over Fulham.

The Reds meanwhile, have only won twice since December 9 and sit just seven points clear of the relegation zone in 16th place.

(Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"Burton remain rooted to the bottom of the table and they're starting to get a little cut adrift as some of the teams above them pick up a few results," he said.

"This is a big opportunity for them against a hopelessly out-of-form Nottingham Forest.

"That win at Wolves looks a long time ago now after three defeats on the spin, and they need to turn things around soon. Score draw."