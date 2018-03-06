Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Prutton is predicting another disappointing evening at the Pirelli Stadium for Burton Albion.

The Brewers host play-off chasing Brentford tonight (7.45pm) in search of a first home victory since September.

Nigel Clough's side have lost 11 and drawn only twice since beating Fulham 2-1 at the Pirelli nearly six months ago.

And Sky Sports' EFL pundit Prutton reckons Brentford - who have taken 21 points on the road so far this season - will become the 13th side to leave East Staffordshire with all three points this season with a 1-0 triumph.

"For Burton, it's very much a case of what it was last season - clinging on to their Championship status," he said in his piece for Sky Sports.

"As long as they get that then again it's a very successful season.

"I think Nigel Clough called it "miraculous" last time.

"They are currently in 23rd and Brentford 10th and nicely nestled in the middle of the table.

"Are the Bees going to make a late surge for the play-offs?

"They are seven points off and with a game in hand, there's still a chance.

"I think they'll be a tough proposition as they will still have designs on the top six."