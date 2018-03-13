Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Prutton reckons Sheffield United will prove too strong for Burton Albion when they take each other on tonight.

The Brewers travel to Bramall Lane (7:45) knowing that a win could lift them out of the relegation zone for the first time this year.

But ex-Nottingham Forest man Prutton, now working for Sky Sports, reckons Chris Wilder's promotion-chasers will beat the Brewers 2-1.

The Blades are looking to get their play-off chase back on track having dropped down to ninth after moving second following their 3-1 win in the reverse fixture back in November.

"The gap is starting to open up between Sheffield United and the top six, but whatever happens between now and the end of the campaign it's still been a fantastic season for them," he said .

"Burton have only scored once in their last six games now and you do worry for Nigel Clough's side. They'll show plenty of endeavour as ever but this is a home win for me."