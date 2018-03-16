Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Prutton believes Wolves will prove a challenge too tough for Burton Albion when they travel to Molineux tomorrow, with the hosts running out 3-1 winners according to the former midfielder.

Burton head to the West Midlands knowing a win would bring them level with Barnsley in 21st place on 33 points.

(Image: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

However, it would be a huge upset if Burton were to pull off a stunning win, with Wolves back to winning ways after their defeat to Aston Villa last weekend, swatting aside Reading with a 3-0 win on Tuesday night.

The former Leeds and Forest man is sure that the 10-point gap Nuno Santo's league leaders have over third-placed Villa will help them seal automatic promotion to the Premier League, and a defeat of Nigel Clough's men is another step on the road to the top flight.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

"The disappointment of losing to Villa was put right against Reading in the week and how good they've been this season reflects in games such as this, where you'd think it would be tough for Burton to contain Wolves," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not impossible, but I just feel that that nice 10-point gap Nuno's men have got between themselves and third spurs them on to make sure they do eventually get automatic promotion"