David Prutton reckons Burton Albion and Preston North End will end each other's hopes of Championship survival and a securing play-off place respectively this weekend.

The Sky Sports pundit, who turned out for Leeds United, Southampton and Nottingham Forest during his career, does not think either side will get the win they so desperately need to meet their ultimate goal when they clash at Deepdale on Sunday (12.30pm).

Burton, in 22nd, need to beat seventh-placed North End to give themselves the best chance possible of securing a third season of Championship football, while also hoping other results go their way.

Failing that, a draw could be enough - but only if Bolton Wanderers fail to win and Barnsley lose.

Preston, meanwhile, need to win to and see Derby County lose at home to the Tykes to overtake the Rams in sixth place.

Prutton is backing a 1-1 draw at Deepdale, which would not be enough for the Brewers if his other prediction of a 1-0 win for Barnsley proves true. Those results would also see Preston miss out on the play-offs by two points.

"This is a proper must-win game at Deepdale," Prutton told Sky.

"Preston have nothing to lose in going for it because it's their only chance of leap-frogging Derby into sixth, and Burton really need to go for the win.

"A draw could keep Albion up but they would be relying far too much on results to go their way around them.

"They are on a high at the moment after three straight wins and this should be a cracker on Sunday, but I think these two sides will end up sharing the points, and that would help no one."