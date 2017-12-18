Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray is tipping Nigel Clough for a manager of the season award - if he keeps Burton Albion in the Championship.

The Brewers' 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, their first in six matches, helped keep them in touch with the pack just outside of the relegation zone, with just a point separating Albion from 21st-placed Sunderland.

Lloyd Dyer of Burton Albion

And former Black Cats defender Gray reckons that Clough should be awarded the top prize if he manages to keep the Brewers up for a second successive season despite his side being favourites for the drop once again.

"Every single game is a tough one for Burton, and Nigel Clough's said this so many times himself," Gray said on Channel 5's Football on Five show on Saturday night.

"It's a nice little finish from Dyer - yes it takes a little bit of a bobble before it goes in the back of the net - but it's a massive win for them.

"I keep saying this, and I will keep saying it until the end of the season: If they stay up, he's manager of the season.

"It's a brilliant job he's doing."