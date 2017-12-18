Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Sunderland defender Michael Gray is tipping Nigel Clough for a manager of the season award - if he keeps Burton Albion in the Championship.

The Brewers' 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, their first in six matches, helped keep them in touch with the pack just outside of the relegation zone, with just a point separating Albion from 21st-placed Sunderland.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

And former Black Cats defender Gray reckons that Clough should be awarded the top prize if he manages to keep the Brewers up for a second successive season despite his side being favourites for the drop once again.

"Every single game is a tough one for Burton, and Nigel Clough's said this so many times himself," Gray said on Channel 5's Football on Five show on Saturday night.

"It's a nice little finish from Dyer - yes it takes a little bit of a bobble before it goes in the back of the net - but it's a massive win for them.

"I keep saying this, and I will keep saying it until the end of the season: If they stay up, he's manager of the season.

"It's a brilliant job he's doing."