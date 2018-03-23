Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Telford United boss Rob Edwards has laid down a marker to on-loan Burton Albion striker Marcus Dinanga.

Dinanga, signed for the season by the Bucks back in August, grabbed the only goal in a vital defeat of Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old notched his ninth league goal for Telford, a result that leaves them in the National League North relegation zone on goal difference alone - level on 37 points with Curzon Ashton.

They are also now only a point behind Alfreton, with two games in hand, so, on paper, survival is still in their own hands.

(Image: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

And former Wolves and Derby County defender Edwards is backing Dinanga to fire the one-time play-off chasers to safety with the Bucks continuing their survival mission at home to Darlington on Saturday (3pm).

Dinanga had targeted a tally of 30 goals at the start of the season, matching his total at Matlock Town last season - one league below Telford.

"It could be great if he could kick on and score more goals, we looked a threat with him and Kane (Richards) up there," Edwards told the Shropshire Star.

"Elliot (Newby) and Jordan (Lussey) also had good chances, and then you've got John Marsden and Jordan Murphy coming off the bench. So it shows we have that strength in depth, even with (Amari) Morgan-Smith suspended.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

"Marcus's goal was a great finish, and we could have had two or three. He headed on to the bar and there were a few scrambles we should have put away.

"It is a great win, but it is only one more win and we still have 10 games to go."

The Bucks and Dinanga have endured a difficult season with the play-offs firmly in sight, but a run of just two wins in 12 before Tuesday night's success in Derbyshire has left them fighting relegation.

Edwards is defiant, though, and still has confidence in Dinanga and co to stave off any fears of the drop.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion)

"I made it simple for the players, I wanted to see 100 per cent commitment and to fight for the club and for themselves as well," he continued.

"That is all we are going to be doing from here on in and we certainly showed that.

"We concentrated on ourselves and when we perform like that we will create chances and we did tonight, and defended our own box really well.

"It will do a lot for confidence and we will have to build on that result now. It isn't just the result, the performance breeds confidence and that level needs to be sustained now."