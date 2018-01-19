Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic knows his side will be expecting a tough test on Saturday (3pm) when Burton Albion come to Craven Cottage.
The Brewers have won their last three matches on the road, with their most recent victory - a 3-0 win on Sheffield Wednesday on New Years' Day - an exhibition of what the Brewers can do to teams away from the Pirelli Stadium this season.
Jokanovic is well aware of Albion's attacking potency - Burton's last home win came against Fulham back on September 16 after Lucas Akins' second-half penalty proved to be the difference.
The Serb was full of praise for Burton and drew upon the previous matches against Nigel Clough's side for experience.
"It's a similar situation to last season," Jokanovic said of his side's recent form.
"We needed time to work at our training ground and now we’re moving in a positive direction
"It'll be a tough game, we have enough experience to know that it won't be easy for us.
"We must play with passion and wait for our chance. It'll be a long game, but we must be focused and try not to make mistakes that will complicate our life
"Nigel Clough has done a fantastic job with his side and they have a good away record from home. It'll be interesting."
The Cottagers have hit form since the turn of the year, and are unbeaten in five league games.
In that run of form they have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 - more than the Cottagers managed in their previous 11 games.
Whites captain Tom Cairney is a doubt after missing the last two games with a knee injury, which will need assessing according to Jokanovic.
Winger Floyd Ayite is still being troubled by a calf injury which has kept him side-lined since early January.