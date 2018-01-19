Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic knows his side will be expecting a tough test on Saturday (3pm) when Burton Albion come to Craven Cottage.

The Brewers have won their last three matches on the road, with their most recent victory - a 3-0 win on Sheffield Wednesday on New Years' Day - an exhibition of what the Brewers can do to teams away from the Pirelli Stadium this season.

Jokanovic is well aware of Albion's attacking potency - Burton's last home win came against Fulham back on September 16 after Lucas Akins' second-half penalty proved to be the difference.

(Image: Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

The Serb was full of praise for Burton and drew upon the previous matches against Nigel Clough's side for experience.

"It's a similar situation to last season," Jokanovic said of his side's recent form.

"We needed time to work at our training ground and now we’re moving in a positive direction

"It'll be a tough game, we have enough experience to know that it won't be easy for us.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

"We must play with passion and wait for our chance. It'll be a long game, but we must be focused and try not to make mistakes that will complicate our life

"Nigel Clough has done a fantastic job with his side and they have a good away record from home. It'll be interesting."

The Cottagers have hit form since the turn of the year, and are unbeaten in five league games.

(Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

In that run of form they have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 - more than the Cottagers managed in their previous 11 games.

Whites captain Tom Cairney is a doubt after missing the last two games with a knee injury, which will need assessing according to Jokanovic.

Winger Floyd Ayite is still being troubled by a calf injury which has kept him side-lined since early January.