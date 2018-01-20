Burton Albion take on Fulham at Craven Cottage today (3pm) with the Brewers looking for a fourth straight away win in Nigel Clough's 100th league game as Albion boss.
It feels like an eternity since Clough's side were last on the road in the Championship, with the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day arguably their best performance in the league to date.
They'll be hoping to emulate that performance today and follow up last week's 3-1 loss to QPR at the Pirelli Stadium with a return to winning ways.
Martin Samuelsen could make his debut after he signed on loan until the end of the season earlier this week.
Here’s what Nigel Clough has said on the possibility of Martin Samuelsen playing today...
He’ll be straight into the squad - he’ll take Will Miller’s place in the squad. That’s what we’ve brought him in for, to be involved.
Good afternoon and welcome
You’ve joined us for full live coverage of Burton Albion’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Stick with us for build-up and team news before the big kick-off at 3pm.