Burton Albion take on Fulham at Craven Cottage today (3pm) with the Brewers looking for a fourth straight away win in Nigel Clough's 100th league game as Albion boss.

It feels like an eternity since Clough's side were last on the road in the Championship, with the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on New Year's Day arguably their best performance in the league to date.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They'll be hoping to emulate that performance today and follow up last week's 3-1 loss to QPR at the Pirelli Stadium with a return to winning ways.

Martin Samuelsen could make his debut after he signed on loan until the end of the season earlier this week.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

To get in touch and have your say, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.