Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has beaten Burton Albion's Nigel Clough to April's manager of the month award in the Championship.

Clough was up for the final monthly prize of the 2017-18 season after overseeing Albion's belated surge for safety, with 11 points taken from their six games in the month, including three successive victories.

But Jokanovic was handed the prize after a stunning April for the Cottagers in which they won five and drew one of their six matches, extending an unbeaten run that stretches back to December.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Those results have sustained Fulham's relentless pursuit of automatic promotion and leaves them a single point behind second-placed Cardiff City ahead of Sunday's final-day set of fixtures.

"April was a great month for us," said Jokanovic, who was also up against Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

"It wasn't an easy month, facing teams like Millwall who were still fighting for an important target, and trying to win full points against Sunderland when they're playing with no pressure.

"At the end of the month, it's a great job, huge credit to my players and we're looking at the next steps immediately ahead of us.

"We're thinking only about the next challenge, which is getting three points against Birmingham City and getting to 91 points for the season."

Aleksandar Mitrovic won player of the month to make it a clean sweep for Fulham.

He scored in five of the Cottagers' six games in April, including winners against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.