Sport gallery

Match gallery - Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City

The Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a heavy defeat to the Bluebirds at the Pirelli Stadium

(Image: Epic Action Imagery) 1 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 2 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 3 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 4 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 5 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 6 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 7 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 8 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 9 of 19 (Image: Clint Hughes/PA Wire) 10 of 19 (Image: Clint Hughes/PA Wire) 11 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 12 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 13 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 14 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 15 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 16 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 17 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 18 of 19 (Image: Epic Action Imagery) 19 of 19