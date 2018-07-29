Load mobile navigation
Sportgallery

Match gallery - Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City

The Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a heavy defeat to the Bluebirds at the Pirelli Stadium

  • Share
  1. Marcus Harness warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Marcus Harness warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20181 of 19
  2. Harry Campbell warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Harry Campbell warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20182 of 19
  3. Elliott Hodge warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Elliott Hodge warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20183 of 19
  4. Elliott Hodge warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Elliott Hodge warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20184 of 19
  5. Liam Boyce warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Liam Boyce warms up ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20185 of 19
  6. Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough ahead of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.6 of 19
  7. Liam Boyce scores from the penalty spot during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Liam Boyce scores from the penalty spot during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.7 of 19
  8. Liam Boyce celebrates scoring a penalty during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Liam Boyce celebrates scoring a penalty during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20188 of 19
  9. Liam Boyce scores a penalty during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018
    Match action of the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 20189 of 19
  10. Burton Albion's Marcus Harness (Left) and Lucas Akins (Right) tackle Cardiff City's Junior Hoilett during the pre-season friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium
    Burton Albion's Marcus Harness (Left) and Lucas Akins (Right) tackle Cardiff City's Junior Hoilett during the pre-season friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium10 of 19
  11. Burton Albion's Kyle MaFadzean and Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium
    Burton Albion's Kyle MaFadzean and Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore battle for the ball during the pre-season friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium11 of 19
  12. Liam Boyce in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Liam Boyce in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.12 of 19
  13. Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Cardiff City's Kenneth Zohore in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.13 of 19
  14. Damien McCrory in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Damien McCrory in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.14 of 19
  15. Liam Boyce in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Liam Boyce in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.15 of 19
  16. Marcus Harness in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Marcus Harness in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.16 of 19
  17. Kyle McFadzean in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Kyle McFadzean in action during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.17 of 19
  18. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.
    Nathaniel Mendez-Laing celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the pre-season fixture between Burton Albion and Cardiff City at The Pirelli Stadium on Saturday 28th July 2018.18 of 19
  19. 19 of 19
More On
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough's verdict on Burton Albion's pre-season after Cardiff City defeatThe Brewers rounded off their summer yesterday
Burton Albion FCCardiff City defender sent to hospital after clashing heads with Burton Albion's Liam BoyceLee Peltier spent more than two minutes being treated after the collision on 70 minutes
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough issues Burton Albion transfer updateSo far the Brewers have brought in Scott Fraser and David Templeton with Elliot Hodge still on trial
FacebookBurton Albion 1-5 Cardiff City RECAP - Brewers outdone by Bluebirds' Premier League quality in final pre-season testJoin Richard Cusack for full live coverage of the Brewers' final pre-season friendly of the summer at the Pirelli Stadium
Burton Albion FCBurton Albion suffer 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City in final pre-season friendlyGoals from Zohore, a Buxton own goal, Mendez-Laing, Reid and Paterson sealed a comfortable win for City
Burton Albion FCMatch gallery - Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff CityThe Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a heavy defeat to the Bluebirds at the Pirelli Stadium
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough's verdict on Burton Albion's pre-season after Cardiff City defeatThe Brewers rounded off their summer yesterday
Burton Albion FCCardiff City defender sent to hospital after clashing heads with Burton Albion's Liam BoyceLee Peltier spent more than two minutes being treated after the collision on 70 minutes
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough issues Burton Albion transfer updateSo far the Brewers have brought in Scott Fraser and David Templeton with Elliot Hodge still on trial
Nigel CloughWhat Nigel Clough hopes Burton Albion can find in time for season opener against RochdaleThe Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City
Local NewsThis is the shocking number of children left home alone during school holidaysA third of them were aged five and under
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough's verdict on Burton Albion's pre-season after Cardiff City defeatThe Brewers rounded off their summer yesterday
Burton NewsAmazing new footage shows progress of work on Burton BridgeSections of the tram tracks have also found a new home
Burton News'Burton deserves better' - dozens join protest march calling on shamed MP Andrew Griffiths to resignThe Tory politician allegedly sent 2,000 texts to a local barmaid
Burton NewsBurton MP Andrew Griffiths was spoken to by police after alleged bust up in local pubNew controversy for him after allegations he sent 2,000 sex texts to two local women
Burton Albion FCMatch gallery - Burton Albion 1-5 Cardiff CityThe Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a heavy defeat to the Bluebirds at the Pirelli Stadium
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough's verdict on Burton Albion's pre-season after Cardiff City defeatThe Brewers rounded off their summer yesterday
Burton Mail Business AwardsNow is time to get nominations in for the Burton Mail Business AwardsThere are 11 gongs up for grabs at this year's award ceremony
Burton Albion FCCardiff City defender sent to hospital after clashing heads with Burton Albion's Liam BoyceLee Peltier spent more than two minutes being treated after the collision on 70 minutes
Burton Albion FCNigel Clough issues Burton Albion transfer updateSo far the Brewers have brought in Scott Fraser and David Templeton with Elliot Hodge still on trial
Top Stories
Burton NewsBurton MP Andrew Griffiths was spoken to by police after alleged bust up in local pub
New controversy for him after allegations he sent 2,000 sex texts to two local women
Burton News'Burton deserves better' - dozens join protest march calling on shamed MP Andrew Griffiths to resign
The Tory politician allegedly sent 2,000 texts to a local barmaid
Burton NewsCheck out these incredible funeral wreaths made by a Burton florist
Florists have been inundated with unusual wreath requests
Burton NewsDog festival Doodlefest 2018 set to return to Catton Park
Is your pup strong enough to take on the 'Doodlympics'?
Burton NewsAmazing new footage shows progress of work on Burton Bridge
Sections of the tram tracks have also found a new home
Local NewsThis is the shocking number of children left home alone during school holidays
A third of them were aged five and under
Nigel CloughWhat Nigel Clough hopes Burton Albion can find in time for season opener against Rochdale
The Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City
Burton Albion FCCardiff City defender sent to hospital after clashing heads with Burton Albion's Liam Boyce
Lee Peltier spent more than two minutes being treated after the collision on 70 minutes
Calke AbbeyChance to see Pretty Woman and IT on giant screen at Calke Abbey
The stately home is also showing The Greatest Showman but the tickets have already sold out
Local NewsManhunt after Swadlincote dad alleges BLEACH thrown in his face by teen muggers
Victim says the ordeal has left him concerned about going out alone
Local NewsOriginal Sooty puppet goes on sale in Derbyshire
Harry Corbett gifted the famous puppet to his friend Arthur Abbott to entertain his children with
News8,000 new jobs to be created at East Midlands Airport
Roles will include freight handling, retail, airport security and car park assistants