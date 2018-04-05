Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have been handed a boost for their trip to Birmingham City on Saturday (3pm).

Blues forward duo Sam Gallagher and Che Adams are set to miss the crucial relegation battle through injury and suspension respectively.

Gallagher, on loan from Southampton, has six goals in 30 Championship appearances this season and notched the only goal in the Blues' 1-0 FA Cup third-round defeat of Burton in January.

He's missed the Blues' last three matches because of a calf injury, and boss Monk has confirmed he is likely to miss out.

"Being honest I don't think he will make the weekend," Monk said of Gallagher.

"It's frustrating because like I said after the game and have said for the last week or so, it's a day by day thing and goes off the player's feeling.

"He didn't train today, often my thinking would be if he didn't train today it's very unlikely he would make the starting XI - possibly the bench.

"We will see, we have got another training tomorrow and we will see how he is."

Che Adams' dismissal for violent conduct in Tuesday night's 1-0 defeat of Bolton Wanderers means Birmingham will have just Lukas Jutkiewicz as their only fully-fit senior striker for the visit of Nigel Clough's side.

Adams was sent off for a poor tackle on Craig Noone, with the Blues' appeal rejected by the FA.

Monk continued: "It's a blow for us. It's not a good situation because we don't have the options we would like in the situation we are in. We are in a relegation fight.

"At the time my reaction was it was more of a yellow than a red, then when I watched it back after the game on the way home, I didn't think it was a red.

"Che had a red card last season that was rescinded and it was exactly the same tackle, exactly the same scenario.

"That gave me the belief this one could be rescinded. But it hasn't, we have to deal with that, we have to move on and we are working on a few things to give ourselves options at the weekend."